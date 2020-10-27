How can police link money in Siddipet to the Dubbak bypoll: Revanth

BJP divided between KCR supporters and those opposing him, says Congress leader

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was now experiencing the high-handedness of the Telangana police with the assault of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay by a police officer.

“When we lodged several complaints with the Central government after the Congress leaders were ill-treated and manhandled by the police, for frivolous reasons, there was no response. Now they are realising when their State president himself faced it,” he said during an informal interaction with reporters here.

Mr. Reddy said the Mr. Sanjay was not only the party president but was also a public servant being a Parliament member. “How can the police obstruct him when he wanted to visit Siddipet? Cases should be booked against the police for obstructing a public servant,” he argued.

The Congress leader also questioned the role of police saying how can they relate anyone to the contestant in Dubbak and that too in a different town, Siddipet where elections were not being held. If it was illegal money the Income Tax department should have been alerted. “That money could have been of TRS supporters as well,” he claimed.

Claiming that the BJP was divided as KCR supporters and those against his policies, he said even the response of Union Minister of Home for State G. Kishan Reddy to the incident clearly indicated that. “Instead of seeking an inquiry into the incident, he played it soft. YSRCP MP Raghurama Krishnamraju has been given protection with Central forces while requests for the same from Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP D Arvind are pending. What does that indicate,” he asked.