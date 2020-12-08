‘Housing dream has come true’

As a prelude to the grand inauguration of double bedroom houses constructed in G+2 mode at Narsapur on the outskirts of the district headquarters, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao extended new clothes and other traditional items like pasupu, kumkuma along with the pattas issued to the beneficiaries. The programme was held at an auditorium along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy here on Tuesday. Mr. Harish Rao said that he was lucky to make the dream of many poor people come true.
“With the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao we are able to complete this project. As many as 144 families will perform housewarming ceremony in the presence of the Chief Minister. Within one month 1,341 families will enter into new houses in phased manner and the remaining beneficiaries will also be selected in transparent manner. These houses are fitted with piped gas lines and underground drainage system, probably the first such facility for the poor in the entire country,” said Mr. Harish Rao while chatting with media persons earlier in the day at Toopran.
