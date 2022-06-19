House sites still elude Pallepahad oustees

Forced to vacate their houses due to Mallannasagar project, villagers cry for attention

Kesari Yadamma, 63, was a native of Pallepahad village in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district which got submerged by the Mallannasagar reservoir under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in August 2021.

In 2019, officials of the Revenue and Irrigation departments certified that Yadamma is a resident of Pallepahad village and her house was acquired for Komuravelli Mallannasgar project. Officials also took her photo standing in front of her house along with her son, Ashok Goud, and daughter-in-law Kousalya.

As both of them were living at Timmapur, they were considered ineligible and Yadamma was the only person identified as a genuine resident.

Kesari Yadamma was identified as a beneficiary under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) scheme and a 250-yard house site at Mutrajpally in Gajwel mandal was allotted to her, according to the certificate issued by the tahsildar office of Gajwel.

The certificate was signed by the tahsildar of Toguta/Kodnapaka mandals, tahsildar of Gajwel and Revenue Divisional Officer of Siddipet/Gajwel.

“My grandmother and parents were forcibly evacuated from the village on the night of August 21, 2021. They were then provided a temporary accommodation at Sangapur near Gajwel and since then, they are living there. My grandmother was paid ₹5.04 lakh to construct the house. Now, officials are not allotting the house site to her stating that she is a single woman and can stay with her grandson. Our repeated efforts to get the issue addressed failed,” Kesari Naresh, Yadamma’s grandson said.

The case of Potula Yadaiah, another oustee from the same village, is similar. He got paralysed and worried losing his house during the agitation. He was also forced to vacate the village. “We are not being allotted a house site for reasons best known to the officials concerned. We can do nothing but appeal to the authorities repeatedly,” said Pothula Karthik, Yadaiah’s son.

“We are going to register a house site for Yadamma in the coming week. In Yadaiah’s case, we have acquired his house. However, he left the village long back. The decision of allotment of house site for non-locals has to be taken by the Collector,” clarified Siddipet RDO K. Anantha Reddy.