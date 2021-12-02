Telangana

Hospital Superintendent beaten up for misbehaviour

Superintendent of Government Hospital, Narsing Chauhan was beaten up by some persons at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district on Thursday alleging that he has misbehaved with one staff nurse late last night.

According to sources, Chauhan allegedly misbehaved with one staff nurse who has completed 15 days’ training. When she asked for certificate, the Superintendent reportedly asked for ‘other favours’ as she expressed her inability to pay any money. She informed about this to her relatives on Thursday morning. Her relatives came in large numbers. She then made a phone call to the Superintendent asking to meet her. When he came out to meet her, they beat him up. Confirming the incident, Circle Inspector K Ravinder Reddy said that both the parties complained against each other, a case was registered and investigation is on.


