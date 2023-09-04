Home Guard from Rajasthan police, peddler caught with MDMA in Hyderabad

September 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Jubilee Hills police, along with the Commissioner’s Task Force team, arrested two men, including a Home Guard working with the Rajasthan police, on charges of possessing 215 grams of MDMA.

The police said Maramwar Veerender (43) of Kamareddy is a local peddler who supplied drugs to customers in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Hitec City. He had asked Pradeep Sharma alias Kamal Rana (37), a Home Guard working with the Pratapgarh police in Rajasthan, to supply him the contraband.

“Veerender and his other associate, Naresh Chowdhary, had earlier been arrested in an MDMA case by the Madhapur police whereas Pradeep was an absconding criminal in that case. Post his release from jail, Veerender contacted Pradeep to supply him with MDMA,” the police said.

On Sunday, when they both met at Jubilee Hills Road Number 5, the police arrested them and seized the contraband, worth about ₹10 lakh. “The investigation will continue to unearth their network with other locals and drug dealers from other States,” added the police.