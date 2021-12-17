HMWSSB extends last date for free water supply scheme

The government has issued orders extending the last date for submitting applications for free drinking water supply till Dec.31. The scheme was launched in January this year and those interested in making use of it should have a functioning meter and link the customer account number with Aadhaar to get 20,000 litres water free every month. Those living in slums should only ensure CAN is linked to Aadhaar even without having a meter. The bills being generated, who are not yet part of the scheme, will be given an opportunity to pay them in four instalments without any penalty.

However, any past arrears need to be cleared first.

More details can be obtained by calling the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) call centre on 155313, said a press release.