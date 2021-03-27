High-risk groups urged to steer clear of crowds

Upcoming occasions include Holi, Easter, Ugadi and Id

With a series of festivals lined up in the coming days, senior officials of the Health department have appealed to people belonging to high-risk groups to avoid taking part in the festivities and escape the risk of COVID-19. Holi, Easter, Ugadi and Id are some of the forthcoming occasions when people are likely to congregate and exchange greetings.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has urged people above the age of 50-60 years and those suffering from chronic diseases and pregnant women to stay away from the celebrations. Others who wish to participate are advised to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivities.

From the second half of last year, the officials have been making appeals before major celebrations, urging people not to participate in public gatherings and to maintain precautions. With Holi, the festival of colours, falling on Monday, the Health officials had organised a press conference on Saturday to highlight the rise in infections.

They said the responsibility of keeping the second wave of the pandemic in check lies as much, if not more, on people as on the government.

One can infect 8

Citing the examples of Maharashtra and Kerala where high number of cases are being recorded, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said that Telangana too would end up in such a situation if people do not take precautions.

Long-term distress

Reiterating how early identification and early treatment helps in avoiding severe infection among COVID-19 patients, Dr Ramesh Reddy also said that even mild form of the disease could lead to long-term distress.

He said that quite a few COVID-recovered persons have been consulting doctors with issues in lungs or breathing. He also emphasised that one person with COVID-19 can spread the virus to eight or nine others. As asymptomatic patients can spread the infection, people are urged to restrict their movement outside home and maintain precautions.