High level panel on essentials set up

The State government has set up a high-level committee of officials to ensure availability of essential commodities across the State during the lockdown period.

The committee to be headed by Civil Supplies Commissioner will have Transport Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, directors of Drug Control Administration, Horticulture and Marketing departments, Controller of Legal Metrology and TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation as its members. It has been entrusted the task of monitoring and supervising the supply of essential commodities to all parts of the State during the lockdown period.