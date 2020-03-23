Telangana

High level panel on essentials set up

To monitor availability across the State during lockdown

The State government has set up a high-level committee of officials to ensure availability of essential commodities across the State during the lockdown period.

The committee to be headed by Civil Supplies Commissioner will have Transport Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, directors of Drug Control Administration, Horticulture and Marketing departments, Controller of Legal Metrology and TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation as its members. It has been entrusted the task of monitoring and supervising the supply of essential commodities to all parts of the State during the lockdown period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 7:52:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/high-level-panel-on-essentials-set-up/article31144198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY