High level panel on essentials set up

The State government has set up a high-level committee of officials to ensure availability of essential commodities across the State during the lockdown period.
The committee to be headed by Civil Supplies Commissioner will have Transport Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, directors of Drug Control Administration, Horticulture and Marketing departments, Controller of Legal Metrology and TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation as its members. It has been entrusted the task of monitoring and supervising the supply of essential commodities to all parts of the State during the lockdown period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.