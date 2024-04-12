Heritage events to shed light on Hyderabad’s cultural history

April 12, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT) and Salar Jung Museum will conduct a series of programmes here, starting Sunday, to commemorate the World Heritage Day Week (April 14-18).

A heritage walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla at 7 a.m. on April 14 (Sunday) will aim at spreading awareness on a range of heritage and architectural styles to trace the city’s cultural history.

On April 18 (Thursday), exhibitions by heritage associations at Salar Jung Museum will showcase vignettes of Hyderabad.

DHAT will present Hyderabad heritage through old photograph panels, the Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association and Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning will present their works starting at 4 p.m.

Talks will be delivered by ICOMOS members Shiva Ji and Vasanta Sobha.

VoH Badge 2024

As part of the event, marking the 50th year of The Venice Charter (1964), the guiding principles for conservation and restoration of monuments and sites, ICOMOS will organise the ‘Voice of Heritage Badge’ programme (VoH Badge 2024) at different historic monuments and sites during the week.

Registered candidates will undergo a 30-hour orientation-cum-training spread over six weeks on the theme ‘Disasters and conflicts through the lens of Venice Charter’.

The programme is open to students from diverse academic backgrounds and young professionals in the age group of 16-25. Registered candidates will attend expert lectures, workshops and go on heritage site visits.

Organisers said the VoH Badge programme focusses on understanding the damage done to the planet in the past century, so that candidates are sensitised and motivated to speak up and save cultural heritage.

Those interested can register for the programme on tinyurl.com/VoHBadge24-EntryForm1.