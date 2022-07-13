Help cotton farmers, Bhatti urges govt.

Gandhi Bhavan starts helplines for flood victims

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the State and Central governments rescue the cotton farmers who have suffered badly due to the heavy rains in Telangana.

In a statement here, he urged the government to send agriculture officials to the ground and assess the losses immediately. The government should also immediately compensate for the losses. The CLP leader said that villages have been cut off with damaged roads and rivulets flowing above the normal level. He said the government has to act fast or else the situation would go out of control. He also urged the Congress party workers to help those caught in the floods.

Meanwhile, the party has provided helplines for flood victims at Gandhi Bhavan that will work 24 hours. People suffering due to the rains can call on 85558-93949 and 94908-40123 for any help.

A flood relief war room committee has also been formed as per the directions of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, said TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud. The committee consisting of 11 members will coordinate with the District Congress Committees. The committee members can be reached on 040-24601254 and 040-24602383.