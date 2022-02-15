Helicopter rides to Telangana’s Medaram jatara site begin

Tourism Minister launches services; Hanamkonda to Medaram round trip costs ₹19,999

Tourism and Culture Minister V.Srinivas Goud launching the helicopter service to Medaram from Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Helicopter service to the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara in Medaram was launched from the Arts College grounds in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. Tourism and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud flagged off the service at the Begumpet airport here on Tuesday.

Launched by the Tourism department in collaboration with Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd., the service costs ₹19,999 for a round trip. It takes about 20 minutes one way. In the morning, there is a 9 a.m. pick up from Hanamkonda and drop-off at the same place at 12.30 p.m. The afternoon service starts at 1.30 p.m. and return at 5 p.m. Only five seats are available per shift.

For those interested in aerial view, which takes about eight minutes, it will cost ₹3,700 per head.

The services will be available till February 20.

Helicopter charter services are also available from Karimnagar to Medaram (₹75,000 per person), Hyderabad to Medaram (₹75,000 per person) and Mahabubnagar to Medaram (₹1 lakh per person). Charter service is subject to minimum five seats.

Those interested can call 98805-05905 for details.

Tourism Development Corporation chairman U. Srinivas Gupta, Transport secretary K.S. Srinivas Raju and Tourism director Manohar were present at the launch.