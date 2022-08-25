Hectic parleys in Congress for Munugode candidate

Revanth and Bhatti met four aspirants; Venkata Reddy to campaign in Munugode

Revanth and Bhatti met four aspirants; Venkata Reddy to campaign in Munugode

After a day-long hectic activity with the aspirants of Munugode, Congress seniors seem to have favoured one candidate after taking into opinions of senior leaders and feedback from the survey reports.

However, the party has not announced the name officially since the outcome of the discussions with the four aspirants have to be finally taken to the party high command that will give its final nod. There was overwhelming support in favour of Palvai Sravanthi, a senior leader disclosed further saying that the name, however, is not yet official until the high command takes a decision.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka had a discussion with the four aspirants — Palvai Sravanthi, Chalammala Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi and Kailash Netha — trying to elicit their opinion and also sharing some info with them on the responses from various leaders.

Later, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka and former Minister R. Damodar Reddy met the AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and submitted the outcome of their discussions. They had a 30-minute discussion with him on the deliberations held with the aspirants. Mr. Revanth Reddy was not present in the meeting with Mr. Tagore as he had left for Pune to participate in the meetings of Parliamentary Committee on Defence.

Bhatti meets Venkata Reddy

Later, Mr. Bhatti went to Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s residence and held discussions with him for over an hour to apparently brief him about the exercise done with the aspirants. Mr. Reddy, who has been away from party activities for the last few weeks annoyed over the unsavoury comments made against him in the Munugode public meeting, also shared his views on the candidate.

Mr. Bhatti told the reporters that he had shared the information on the Munugode bypoll scenario and also the aspirants for the Congress ticket. “I have briefed him about the discussions held for two days and the opinions expressed by the aspirants and also the views of other leaders,” he said.

‘Will participate in campaign’

Mr. Venkata Reddy said he would campaign for the party in Munugode, which falls in his Parliamentary constituency. He said he had also shared his opinion on the aspirants called for discussions for finalising the ticket. The right candidate would be chosen based on survey reports by the party high command, he said.

In New Delhi, the AICC secretaries for Telangana, Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chaudhary, met Priyanka Gandhi and briefed her about the party issues in Telangana and the selection process of Munugode candidate.