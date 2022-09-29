Heavy rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad

Hayatnagar receives 5 centimetres of rainfall

Water logging near Khairatabad after rain in Hyderabad on September 27. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

Wednesday witnessed another spell of downpour in several localities of the city, with Hayatnagar mandal taking the maximum intensity of the lashing rain.

It rained five centimetres in a large number of localities around Hayatnagar, L.B. Nagar and parts of Saroornagar, as recorded by the automatic weather stations.

Starting from around 6 p.m., the thundershower lasted for about an hour, creating a deluge like situation on several stretches of roads in the region. Vehicles remained stranded on the national highway for a long time, forcing the commuters to seek alternative routes to reach their destinations, which were inundated nevertheless.

Khajaguda and Mylardevpally recorded the next highest rainfall at around 4 centimetres and 3 centimetres respectively.

Department of Meteorology predicted similar weather for the next 48 hours in the city.