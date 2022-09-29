Heavy rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad

Wednesday witnessed another spell of downpour in several localities of the city, with Hayatnagar mandal taking the maximum intensity of the lashing rain.
It rained five centimetres in a large number of localities around Hayatnagar, L.B. Nagar and parts of Saroornagar, as recorded by the automatic weather stations.
Starting from around 6 p.m., the thundershower lasted for about an hour, creating a deluge like situation on several stretches of roads in the region. Vehicles remained stranded on the national highway for a long time, forcing the commuters to seek alternative routes to reach their destinations, which were inundated nevertheless.
Khajaguda and Mylardevpally recorded the next highest rainfall at around 4 centimetres and 3 centimetres respectively.
Department of Meteorology predicted similar weather for the next 48 hours in the city.