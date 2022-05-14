Heavy rain damages paddy stored at IKP Centre

Heavy rain lashed parts of Toguta mandal in Siddipet district on Saturday evening. It was stated that at Ellareddypet village in Toguta mandal about 400 qunitals of stored paddy got soaked in the rain water. It was informed that the same was the situation in several mandals.

“The paddy procurement was delayed by two to three weeks for various reasons including indecision by the government. It has resulted in piling up of paddy at several procurement centres and farmers are facing the problem now,” said a farmer, Govardhan Reddy from Toguta.