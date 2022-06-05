Heat wave is on, day temperature at 41.9 degree C

Dry weather is expected for next three days

Dry weather is expected for next three days

Hyderabad recorded one of the hottest days of the season with day temperature recording at 41.9 degree C, five degrees above normal and minimum temperature at 26.7 degree C, two degrees above normal on Sunday.

High day temperatures have been recorded in Ramagundam 44.4 degree C, Khammam 43.6 degree C, Adilabad 43.3 degree C, Nalgonda & Hanamkonda 43 degree C each , Nizamabad 40.9 degree C, said a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Forecast for Monday is that the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban) districts of Telangana.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning to occur at isolated places places in a few districts. For the twin cities, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 41 degree C and minimum temperature 27 degree C with chances of rain towards evening or night.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its daily weather report stated that during the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 4.3 mm was recorded at Sirikonda (Adilabad), highest maximum temperature of 45.7 degree C was recorded at Medaram (Mulugu) and lowest minimum temperature of 22.8 degree C was recorded at Marpalle (Vikarabad).

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 42-46 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 25-28 degree C. No rainfall was recorded in GHMC area where the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degree C was recorded at Bandlaguda. Dry weather is expected for next three days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 39-41 degree C, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 25-27 degree C, added the report.