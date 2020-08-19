Health Minister reviews meeting on seasonal diseases

Eatala tells to focus on agency areas and take up anti-larvae operations

Apart from COVID-19, Telangana Health department officials have another task at hand: seasonal diseases. As rains continue to lash every day, the State Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed the officials to take preventive measures and make people aware about the diseases. At a review held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, they were instructed to focus on agency areas and take up anti-larvae operations.

Consumption of contaminated drinking water can lead to diarrhoea. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant fresh and murky water. The vectors carry parasites or virus which cause malaria, dengue, chikungunya. Besides this, people suffer from fevers during monsoons and they might need medical attention. To avoid this situation, Mr. Rajender instructed the Health department officials to coordinate with Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Mission Bhagiratha Department and take up preventive measures. Beds, medicines, healthcare professionals would be made available to attend the cases apart from COVID-19 positive patients, he said.

Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) managing director Chandrasekhar Reddy was asked to ensure that required medicines are available in Primary Health Centres (PHC). Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, and others were present at the meeting.