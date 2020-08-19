Health Minister reviews meeting on seasonal diseases

Apart from COVID-19, Telangana Health department officials have another task at hand: seasonal diseases. As rains continue to lash every day, the State Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed the officials to take preventive measures and make people aware about the diseases. At a review held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, they were instructed to focus on agency areas and take up anti-larvae operations.
Consumption of contaminated drinking water can lead to diarrhoea. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant fresh and murky water. The vectors carry parasites or virus which cause malaria, dengue, chikungunya. Besides this, people suffer from fevers during monsoons and they might need medical attention. To avoid this situation, Mr. Rajender instructed the Health department officials to coordinate with Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Mission Bhagiratha Department and take up preventive measures. Beds, medicines, healthcare professionals would be made available to attend the cases apart from COVID-19 positive patients, he said.
Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) managing director Chandrasekhar Reddy was asked to ensure that required medicines are available in Primary Health Centres (PHC). Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, and others were present at the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath