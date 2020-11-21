Health Department tells politicians to ensure COVID-19 precautions

A common question from people who watch politicians, party workers, and others campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections is why are they congregating in large numbers when coronavirus is still

Fears about further spread of the virus have raised because of the large gatherings and the campaigning.

Leaders of political parties who are campaigning in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections were urged to ensure that all their party members are wearing masks during the programme. Telangana Health Department officials have requested the politicians to distribute the masks if possible.

At a press meet held at the State Health campus on Saturday, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao asked the politicians of all parties to maintain COVID-19 precautions while organising the programmes.

The importance of mask was stressed multiple times during the press conference by Dr Srinivasa and Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

The officials have equated the use of mask to a vaccine. Besides this, they tried to impress upon people the importance of washing hands regularly, physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings.

The officials spoke about the arrangements made anticipating second wave of COVID-19 in the State, number of tests performed in a day, positivity rate, and other aspects.