Health checkup for ESI members

Health profile database of subscribers planned

Annual health checkup and issue of smart ID cards to all the members of contributory scheme of Employees State Insurance Corporation are proposed from April as part of steps to enhance the health security of workers.

The checkups were proposed to create the health profile of all the 21 lakh members and their families, aggregating to nearly 80 lakh persons. About 3.5 lakh of them availed in-patient services and another 20 % have been treated as out-patients in various ESI hospitals in the State every year.

With such a large number of people accessing its services, the ESIC had decided to create the health profile of all workers through the checkups instead of merely extending treatment and supply of drugs as at present. The health checkups will be conducted every year in a bid to forewarn them about their health status. Only those who were unwell were hitherto offered the service of checkups and allowed to take treatment.

But health checkups for the purpose of creation of health profile of members and preserving the data electronically will be made mandatory in all ESI hospitals from this year, sources said.

It was said the tests will be conducted for heart, lungs, liver and kidney beside the routine blood and urine tests.