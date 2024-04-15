GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Head constable suspended, SI transferred after politician dances to movie songs at police station in Telangana

April 15, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR-BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare suspended the head constable of Mahadevpur police station and put the Station House Officer (SHO) under Vacancy Reserve (VR) after a Congress leader reportedly danced to movie songs at the station in the presence of the staff on Monday, according to official sources. Video clips of local Congress leader and husband of a local ZPTC Gudala Srinivas dancing at the station have gone viral on social media platforms. The SP held head constable Soyam Srinivas, who was reportedly present at the station, responsible for the incident and suspended him. He transferred Sub-Inspector and SHO Kotte Prasad to the VR for dereliction of duty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.