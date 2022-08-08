HC impleads Bar Councils, Centre in PIL plea over advocate murder

Court seeks to know their stand on measures for protection of advocates

The Telangana High Court on Monday impleaded Bar Council of India, Telangana Bar Council and the Union of India as parties to the PIL petition over the murder of lawyer Malla Reddy in Mulugu district.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, which converted a letter over the advocate murder written by Telanagana High Court Advocates Association into a PIL petition, sought to know their stand on measures to be taken for the protection of advocates. The bench directed these three respondents to file their counter affidavits within four weeks on the matter.

THCAA president V. Raghunath, who wrote the letter to the HC in his capacity as the association president seeking measures for the security of lawyers, told the bench that lawyers’ community across the State was agitated over the murder of advocate Malla Reddy. “When professionals like doctors have a special Act for their protection, why cannot a similar law can be brought out for the safety and security of lawyers,” he said.

The bench appointed lawyers L. Ravi Chander and G. Vidya Sagar as amicus curiae to assist the court in adjudication of the PIL plea. Advocate General B.S. Prasad, appearing for the State, told the bench that Mulugu police were investigating into the homicide of Warangal-based senior lawyer Malla Reddy.

Acting swiftly in the murder case, the police already arrested 15 persons. Some of the accused were conspirators while others physically participated in the brutal killing of the lawyer, the AG said.

The bench also issued notices to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Home department, Director General of Police, Mulugu Superintendent of Police and Mulugu police station House Officer. They were directed to file their replies in the petition in four weeks. The petition would be heard next on September 9.