HC declines to interfere in rules for Special Teachers’ recruitment

April 17, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to pass a direction to change the minimum qualifying marks required for filling up the posts of Special Education Teacher (for teaching children with special needs) observing that it cannot interfere in the rules prescribed by the National Council for Technical Education.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti dismissed a petition filed by some Inclusive Education Resource Persons, who had been working on contract basis for past several years, filed the writ petition seeking a direction to government to change the minimum qualifying marks. The State government had issued a notification to fill up 796 posts of SET at primary level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher.

Candidates of open category and those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and differently abled should have at least 50% and 45% of marks respectively in Intermediate or its equivalent programme recognised by the Board of Intermediate Examination. They should also possess a two-year diploma in elementary education or special education.

The petitioners challenged the criteria of minimum marks percentage and the GO 4 issued by the School Education department on February 28, 2024. The bench dismissed the petition noting that it cannot interfere in the rules prescribed by the NCTE for recruitment of teachers.