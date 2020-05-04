Hassle-free crossing at Adilabad inter-State border

There was no heavy rush of stranded workers or others at the exit and entry points on the inter-State border between Telangana and Maharashtra on NH 44 on Penganga river bridge in Adilabad district as expected on Monday. The proceedings were orderly and those headed towards Maharashtra had only to wait for about 10 to 15 minutes before the formalities were completed.

The outgoing persons were being thermal screened and their details were being noted down meticulously by the joint teams of Medical, Revenue and Police officials and staff. The incoming persons were not only being screened but also being stamped for home quarantine once they reached respective destinations.

About 3,000 persons travelling in private vehicles had crossed over into Maharashtra since the last three days while over 500 had entered Telangana at the border. There, however, is no record of people, mostly migrant workers, who were travelling atop lorries.

As no lorry was being stopped at the border check point those carrying migrant workers also went past through the check point without any hitch. Most f the migrant workers had been released from different districts following the ease in travel restrictions and reached Adilabad during the day.

They took lorries moving towards central and northern States for their onward journey.