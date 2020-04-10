Harish Rao visits villages hit by hailstorm

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao assured farmers that crop loss due to hailstorm would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and required assistance would be extended. Mr. Harish Rao has visited Gourayipally and Kishtampet villages in Komuravelli mandals on Friday and examined the fields where crop was lost due to hailstorm that took place in the last two days.
Paddy crop was heavily lost in these two villages due to hailstorm. The Minister has interacted with farmers Balamma and Yadaiah who lost their crop at Gourayipally. He said that officials were directed to asses the loss and send report and it would be forwarded to the government.
