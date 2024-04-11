Harish Rao urges people not to get fooled by ‘fake guarantees’ again

April 11, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS leader T. Harish Rao has asked the electorate not to get fooled by the “fake guarantees of the Congress”, as they have four months’ experience about the government’s sincerity in implementing its pre-poll promises.

Speaking at an election preparatory meeting of the party at Chinna Kodur in Medak Parliamentary constituency on Thursday, he said that it was unfortunate that an individual, who had never uttered “Jai Telangana” all along and who aimed his gun at Telangana protagonists during the Statehood movement, had become the Chief Minister.

He asked the party ranks and leaders to knock every door possible till May 11 to explain facts and how the Congress Government had failed to keep its promises. While the previous BRS Government had lifted Godavari water to irrigate far-off lands and improve agricultural production, this government was snatching the morsel from farmers’ mouth by denying water for irrigation when it was very much possible despite some problems.

Stating that it was BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who was the real well-wisher of the farming community as it was he who had introduced 24×7 power supply to agriculture for the first time in the country by spending ₹90,000 crore improving infrastructure and power purchase, while the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Government that had introduced nine-hour free power supply to farmers in 2004 had struggled hard even to give six-hour supply.

Good fortune

Party candidate P. Venktrama Reddy said it was his good fortune that had given him an opportunity to go to Parliament from the very area that he served as the District Collector. He was confident of win with the support of people, KCR and Mr. Harish Rao and voice the area’s problems in Parliament.

He stated that he was new to politics but was not new to serving people and promised to set up a trust with ₹100 crore fund within 30 days of his win for skill development of the youth and construct a function hall in every Assembly constituency in Medak.