Harish Rao donates blood on eve of KCR’s birthday

Blood donated at Narayankhed area hospital

HYDERABAD

Celebrating the birthday of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Finance and Heath Minister T. Harish Rao has donated blood at the area hospital located at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district.

Mr. Harish Rao reached there on Wednesday to supervise the arrangements for the scheduled visit of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to lay foundation stone for Basaveswara and Sangameswara lift irrigation schemes on February 21. After reaching there, he went to the government area hospital and donated blood at the hospital.

“On the birthday eve of Hon’ble#CMKCR Garu, I have donated blood at Narayankhed area hospital. CM KCR garu is a leader who has served and continues to serve the people, we follow his able leadership for serving mankind. #HappyBirthdayKCR” tweeted Mr. Harish Rao.