Harish Rao comes down heavily on BJP candidate

‘Raghunandan Rao, who does not take care of his parents, cannot take care of people’

How can BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao, who does not take care of his parents, take care of people in Dubbak constituency?, asked Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

“Madhavaneni Bhagavanth Rao, Mr. Raghunandan Rao’s father, has been getting Aasara pension of ₹2,016. His parents get six kg rice every month in ration. Bhagavanth Rao has received ₹54,000 so far under Rythu Bandhu while his wife Bharatamma has received ₹86,250 under the same scheme. The BJP candidate himself got ₹1,11,550 so far,” said Mr. Harish Rao, while addressing a media conference on the last day of campaigning for Dubbak by-polls, at Mirdoddi on Sunday.

He asked the BJP candidate to explain who have been offering these benefits to his family.

In a related development, expelled BJP leader Thota Kamalakar joined the TRS in the presence of Mr. Harish Rao.

Addressing a campaign at Rayapol, Mantoor, Anajpur, Timmakkapally and other villages, Mr. Harish Rao said that he would take the responsibility of the constituency and urged people to vote for TRS. “We have established Rayapol mandal headquarters and this was made possible only because of the late MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy,” he said.

Later in the evening, addressing another press conference, he urged voters to choose between locals and outsiders. “Decide between those who tell you lies and those who serve you. Do you want your own people or others? Those who perform or those who can only tell words? Do you want Rythu Bandhu or not? Do you want people around you all the time or those who come occasionally?” he asked and appealed to voters to act wisely while voting on November 3.

He alleged that the BJP has been trying to “foment trouble in Hyderabad to act in its favour” before the by-elections.