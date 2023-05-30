Harish inaugurates 100-bed Government Hospital at Achampet

May 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Government of Telangana achieved a remarkable milestone in healthcare with the inauguration of a 100-bed government hospital in Achampeta constituency, Nagar Kurnool district, said Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao

The hospital, built at a cost of ₹20 crore, was inaugurated by Mr. Harish Rao along with local MLA Guvwala Balaraju on Tuesday. Nagarkurnool MP P. Ramulu, ZP chairperson Shantha Kumari, TSMSIDC chairman Errolla Srinivas, and District Collector P. Uday Kumar were present.

“If you look at the hospital, it has been built to the standards of a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. We have sanctioned ₹20 crore to ensure that this hospital is equipped with all essential facilities. The hospital is now having a total of 140 beds, including a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an emergency department, and a dialysis center, thereby elevating the level of healthcare services available to the local community,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that in the past the 14 constituencies of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district faced a situation where even minor ailments required seeking treatment in Hyderabad.

“But today, under the rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, not only has a 100-bed hospital been provided to each constituency, but five medical colleges have also been established in the combined Mahabubnagar district,” he said. The Minister said that with the establishment of medical colleges, medical education was now available within the district itself, ensuring easy access to super-speciality medical services without the need to travel to Hyderabad.

The newly inaugurated government hospital in Achampeta is poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region, offering advanced medical facilities and services to the local community.