Harish demands ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, ₹2 lakh compensation for crop loss per acre

March 26, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and Siddipet MLA T.Harish Rao has accused the Congress government in Telangana of neglecting the farming community since it came to power three months ago by not taking steps to waive ₹2 lakh crop loan as promised ahead of the Assembly polls. He also alleged that crops on 20 lakh acres had dried up due to lack of water from irrigation projects as well as the ever-falling groundwater table in the State. He demanded that the government pay ₹25,000 compensation per acre for crop loss.

Addressing a press meet along with other BRS leaders at the Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Mr.Harish Rao expressed concern over the increasing harassment faced by farmers from bankers due to outstanding crop loans. He also highlighted the dire situation faced by farmers due to the alleged absence of essential support such as financial assistance, irrigation, and power supply under the Congress regime. He reminded that Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy had promised to put signature on the file related to the waiver of farm loans on December 7 last year after assuming office but was yet to take any concrete steps towards this commitment. He also accused the government of betraying farmers and failing to implement any of the promises made in its poll manifesto.

The former Minister reaffirmed the BRS party’s support to farmers, assuring them that the party leaders would stand by them in their fight for loan waivers and other demands. He urged farmers not to succumb to debt and promised assistance if they face harassment from authorities.

Mr.Harish Rao warned of protests and demonstrations, including the besiegement of the State Secretariat, if the government fails to address farmers’ concerns. MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary and other prominent leaders were present.

