Hand over a clean environment for future generations: Sultania

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that it is our responsibility to hand over a clean environment to the next generations and the change in public attitude is possible only through consistent efforts by the authorities.

Participating in a review meeting and visiting Konapur village in Sadashivapet mandal along with Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah and others on Wednesday, Mr. Sultania said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has devised Palle Pragati programme to bring a complete change in villages and officials have to understand the concept and work in this direction.

“We should try to bring change among the public and it needs to be continued without break. The government has been creating all facilities like Vaikunta Dhamams, dump yards, Palle Prakruti Vanams, safe drinking water, tractors and tankers in villages. It is the responsibility of local public representatives and officials to use them and see that one or other activity takes place in the village,” he said adding that problems at field level need to be identified and must be addressed by the officials. He congratulated the officials for standing first in completing Vaikunta Dhamams in the State.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has explained about the activities in the district.