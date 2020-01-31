Half of BSNL TS staff opts out

There were handshakes, bear hugs and tears. The mood was festive yet sombre at BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) offices across the city on Friday. It was an emotional moment for hundreds of men and women - from officer to clerical to field staff, as they were ending decades of service to the public sector telecom giant and were being felicitated by their colleagues and bosses.

January 31 was the last day for nearly 5,000 employees above 50 years across Telangana - 2,670 in the capital alone, having opted for an ‘attractive’ Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as part of Centre’s “revival package” of investing up to ₹29,937 crore, raising ₹15,000 crore through sovereign bonds and realising thousands of crores by monetising assets.

“Happy as well as sad because I spent more than three decades working here. But the way things are moving, I thought it is better to take the package on offer though I am due for a promotion. Many of us think we are in a way contributing towards the revival of this great organisation which is a like family to me,” says M. Padma Sharma, with moist eyes.

She and scores of other staffers were being felicitated in batches of 50-60 in offices spread across the twin cities throughout the day with flowers, shawls and sweets. Many came with their family members in tow for the last day in office amid selfies, group photographs and mobiles being exchanged.

“I had put in 38 years and seen the best years and lows. We have all been pushed into this direction, what can we do? We are hoping the reduced work force will bring in efficiency,” says an official, just retired. “There is despondency and no future here though I have more than seven years left. Those staying are, however, hopeful,” says Latha Ravi.

“When was BSNL given mobile licence or 4G spectrum? Telecom is a sunrise sector so leaner organisation could work,” says another. “Such large number of employees opting out in one go is unprecedented. We have not been receiving salaries properly for the last three months. So, this VRS package was a big clincher. Hope the government sticks to the promise,” says another wistfully.

“Existing staff will look after new functions and there will be third party teams,” says Mr. Vittal, another official. Empty offices and unmanned desks are likely to greet customers tomorrow onwards considering that the total number of employees is estimated to be about 9,000 in TS and half of them have opted out.