Haj committee decides to refund fare due to uncertainty

No communication received from Saudi authorities, says HCI

The Haj Committee of India has decided to fully refund the haj fare of pilgrims who have made the payment.

In a circular to chairpersons of various State haj commitees, the HCI noted that the Saudi authorities had communicated to it on March 13 to halt preparations for Haj 2020. However, no further communication was received.

“In view of the several enquiries and concerns were expressed over uncertainty over Haj 2020, it has been decided by the HCI that those pilgrims who desire to cancel their Haj journey this year, their 100% amount paid so far will be refunded without any deductions,” an excerpt reads.

Pilgrims are required to fill a cancellation form on the HCI website, email a copy of the bank passbook, to the HCI CEO at ceo.hajcommittee@nic.in.

