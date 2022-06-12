Gudatipally oustees on tenterhooks

Villagers protest, seek compensation and house sites

On June 7, while addressing a meeting at Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao announced that the trial run of Gouravelli reservoir would be held on June 12 (Sunday) by Husnabad MLA V. Satish Kumar. Those present at the meeting cheered the announcement and clapped hands.

A few kilometres away from the public meeting venue, oustees of Gudatipally, who watched the announcement on TV, were on tenterhooks since that day.

They had a lot of unanswered questions in their mind. What will happen if water is released on June 12 as announced by the Minister? What will be our fate? Where are we supposed to go? Can the government address our concerns within the next five days?

The discussions held between officials and oustees at the Collectorate on Saturday were not successful as both sides stuck to their guns.

Worried over their fate, a large number of oustees reached the pump house of the project site on Sunday and held a protest. However, much to their relief, water was not released.

“For the last five days, we were unable to eat and lost our sleep over this. Despite repeated appeals, officials failed to address our concerns. What will be our fate?” asked an oustee in a video posted on a social media group.

Even elderly women and children took part in the protest on Sunday. “We are ready to leave the village once we are compensated. Why is there a different treatment for the oustees of Mallannasagar and Gouravelli?” asked an old woman.

“Officials told us that water will be released to the left and right canals. But, when asked about compensation for the youth, they are saying it is not possible though house sites may be given wherever government land was available. We are asking for allotment of house sites near Akkannapet for those who have crossed 18 years of age,” Baddam Raji Reddy, Sarpanch of Gudatipally, told The Hindu.