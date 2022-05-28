“Guardian Ring” live telecast of yoga across the world on Intl Day of Yoga
The concept underlines “One Sun, One Earth” concept and showcases the “unification power of Yoga”
Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Waterways and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Friday, that a “Guardian Ring”, where yoga celebrations happening across the world will be streamed live from Japan, from 6 a.m. onwards, and then move westward to show visuals from other countries, will be aired on DD India on the ‘International Day of Yoga’ on June 21.
“The Guardian Ring” underlines “One Sun, One Earth” concept and showcases the “unification power of Yoga” and about 25 crore people are likely to join these ‘Yoga Utsavs’ at 75 iconic places across the country too as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, he said.
Participating in the launch of the ‘Yoga Utsav’ at the Lal Bahudhar Stadium, Fateh Maidan, to mark the 25 days countdown to the Eighth International Day of Yoga, he said that the idea behind the event is to “encourage people to take up yoga, a wonderful gift of our thousands of years of civilization, so that they can enrich their quality of life.”
“We must celebrate our rich heritage by making yoga a part of our lives as it enriches our health and mind,” said the Minister. The success of today’s event will give momentum towards the Yoga Day celebrations planned in Mysuru where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the mass demonstrations by many enthusiasts.
Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who inaugurated the event, exhorted people to celebrate the International Day of Yoga as the ‘festival of health and fitness’ and should be celebrated like Diwali and Pongal. “Not only as the Governor, as a doctor also, I suggest the practice of yoga on a daily basis for immense health benefits. The regular practice of yoga also helps in fighting diseases like the diabetes, hypertension, thyroid issues etc.,” she said.
Highlighting the benefits of the Yoga, the Governor pointed out that the practice is vital for the healthy mind, healthy life, and happiness.
Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy called upon people to make the proposed mass yoga event on the Tank Bund a success on the ‘Yoga Day’ and informed that many institutions are involved in the exercise.
Later, the Governor joined the other dignitaries in the demonstrations of various yogasanas.
The event was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush where more than 10,000 yoga enthusiasts performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), said a press release.
