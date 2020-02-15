Groupism in TRS to fore in Palair constituency

Internal squabbles within the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the Palair constituency came out in the open during the cooperative elections to the Beerolu Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACSs) in Tirumalayapalem mandal when members of two groups of the ruling party jostled with each other in front of the polling booth on Saturday.

Sources said that tension broke out at the polling booth in the village when members of two rival groups of the TRS allegedly entered into a heated argument after members of one group objected to the presence of a polling agent belonging to another faction at the polling booth.

Mild commotion prevailed in front of the polling booth as the agitated members of the two groups resorted to fisticuffs, sources added.

Police dispersed the members of warring groups and brought the situation under control with great difficulty.

The cooperative polls elsewhere in district, by and large, passed off smoothly.

Election to the PACS of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district had to be postponed for want of quorum, sources said.

As per the reports last came in, the ruling TRS has won a majority of the PACSs in the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

The CPI (M) has put up good show in Bonakal and Nelakondapalli mandals winning a substantial number of director posts of PACSs in both the mandals.