Groundwater levels in the State show significant rise

Copious rains in October improved the water table

Ground water levels in different districts of the State have registered a significant rise thanks to the copious rains that covered the entire State during monsoon, particularly October.

The State received 53 % more rainfall during the water year 2020-21 ending October 31 — 1,249.2 mm against the 816 mm normal rainfall. The rainfall varied in different districts from 835.6 mm in Nalgonda to 2,040 mm in Mulugu district with 27 districts receiving rainfall in the range of +26 % to 142 % above average while six districts recorded -14 % to 11 % considered as normal rainfall.

As a result, average groundwater levels in the State at the end of October stood at 4.22 metres below ground level (bgl) varying from 0.91m in Warangal to 13.52m bgl in Sangareddy. Of the 33 districts in the State, 24 districts reported groundwater levels at 5m bgl, eight districts between 5m to 10m bgl and one district above 10m bgl.

The Groundwater department observed a net rise in the level of 3.7m during October as compared to the same period last year with Kumram Bheem Asifabad registering minimum rise of 0.01m and Mahabubnagar 10.85m. A net average rise of 7.06m in the groundwater levels was observed during the month as compared to May this year and the rise ranged between 2.65m in Wanaparthy to 13.48m in Medak.

As compared with the decadal average for month of October (2010-19), it has been observed that 543 mandals constituting 92 % of the total 589 mandals registered rise in the range of 0.05 to 21.96m while there was fall in the range of 0.03 to 20.52m in the rest of the 46 mandals.