GRMB full board meet on Aug.9

KRMB postpones visit to RLIS

Tenth meeting of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will be held on August 9 to discuss about implementation of the various clauses of the gazette notification issued on July 15, notifying the purview of the river board.

In a communication to the members of the board, who include Secretaries of water resources/irrigation and Engineers-in-Chief of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Member Secretary of the board B.P. Pandey said on Wednesday that the agenda of the emergency meeting would include approval and putting in place an appropriate organisational structure to perform the functions mandated by the notification and to identify the category of posts to be filled with officers serving in the Union government.

The meeting would also discuss several clauses including deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at all the projects mentioned in the schedules of the notification, on the provision of required infrastructure, records, documents and detailed project reports and on seed money of ₹200 crore each to be deposited by the two States to the river board’s account.

Further, the agenda also includes discussion on handing of all projects, reservoirs, dams, barrages and other structures mentioned in the schedules, on deputation of requisite staff and about getting the unapproved projects appraised and approved within six months from July 15.

Meanwhile, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has postponed its visit to Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) scheduled on August 5 following the National Green Tribunal directions issued on Wednesday to take the delegation not comprising any official from AP or Telangana. Member Secretary of the board D.M. Raipure stated that the next date of visit would be communicated in due course.