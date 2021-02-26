Grievances cell for oustees in Siddipet from March 1

Justice will be done to all oustees, promises Collector

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said justice will be done to all land oustees under Mallannasagar and no one need worry about compensation that they have to receive.

In a review meeting held here on Friday with officials of concerned departments, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that no one will be missed out in getting the right compensation and they need not approach middlemen.

“All those eligible will get compensation as per government directions. A special cell will be established to address problems of oustees from March 1 to March 31. Every file will be examined and addressed. We are able to provide irrigation in the district because of sacrifices made by villagers of Kotchhguttapally, Mamidyala, Bahilampur and other villages. With a vision, we are trying to help the oustees and everything will be transparent. The applications will be received from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all working days and acknowledgement will be issued. We are expecting about 4,000 applications and machinery will be established to address these applications,” said Mr . Venkatarami Reddy.