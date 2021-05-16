Greenko Group donates 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana

This is the first consignment of 1,000 such large medical grade oxygen concentrators that Greenko will be bringing, for use in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the country.

Renewable energy firm Greenko Group has donated to Telangana government 200 large medical grade oxygen concentrators.

The capacity of the concentrators is 10 litre/minute. On Sunday, an aircraft carrying the concentrators arrived in Hyderabad. Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar received the flight on behalf of the State government. Greenko co-founders Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli were present, a release said.

Mr. Chalamalasetty, who is the MD and CEO, said “it is first of the five dedicated cargo planes we are bringing in through the strong global supply chains that we have set-up in the last two weeks.”

In the next five days, four more dedicated aircraft will land in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi with the medical grade oxygen concentrators, he said. A release in addition, 1,000 large oxygen cylinders of 50 litres capacity each are in transit from Middle East to be delivered in the coming week to India. These systems will be deployed as stationary units in existing hospitals, healthcare units and mobile units to cater to the additional case load of oxygen deprived patients.

A release from the Minister’s office said Mr.Rao, speaking on the occasion, said the State Telangana is taking all efforts to combat the pandemic, including providing the treatment to patients coming from neighbouring States. He thanked the Centre for increasing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir injections and also vaccines to the State.

Telangana is in a better position compared to other States on availability of oxygen and medicines. He appreciated the Greenko Group for the donation and thanked the management of Indigo Airlines for facilitating the transport of oxygen concentrators from China.