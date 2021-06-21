GP staff loses job for penalising ‘defaulter’

Panchayat reacts to video footage in social media

A video showing a multipurpose worker of Pocharam Gram Panchayat in Kusumanchi mandal forcibly taking away the traditional cot of a woman citing alleged non-payment of water bill went viral on social media, prompting the Gram Panchayat to remove him from service.

A specially convened meeting of the Gram Panchayat chaired by the Sarpanch on Monday passed a resolution terminating the services of multipurpose worker Pulla Rao, sources said.

After threadbare discussion, the meeting found lapses on the part of the multipurpose worker, who allegedly behaved in a highhanded manner with the woman refusing to hear the latter’s contention that she had already cleared the pending water bill.

The multipurpose worker forcibly took away the traditional cot from the house of the woman, without heeding to her pleas, on a two-wheeler in Pocharam village on Sunday.

The incident came to light after some local youth filmed the incident on their mobile phones and posted the video clip on various WhatsApp groups.