Govt. working out elaborate security arrangements at new Secretariat

January 31, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has decided to make elaborate security arrangements for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, which is getting ready for inauguration by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on February 17.

Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 officials drawn from the city police in addition to 22 officials from the traffic wing would be deployed for ensuring security to the iconic complex. The State Government has decided to procure security equipment like baggage scanners, vehicle scanners and others as part of security arrangements for the Secretariat building.

Chief Secretary A. Santi Kumari directed the officials of the Police, Roads & Buildings, Telangana Special Police, General Administration Department and other wings to ensure close coordination in making security arrangements for the new secretariat. The Chief Secretary held a high-level meeting to review the security arrangements being made at the new secretariat on Tuesday.

The new premises has been planned with parking facilities to 560 four-wheelers and 900 two-wheelers and it was planned to set up six security posts around the building. This would be in addition to installation of network of 300 CCTV cameras and a command control centre for monitoring the movement of people in the complex.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for issuance of special ID cards to visitors on the lines of corporate offices to monitor their movement. In addition, fire safety arrangements, including two fire tenders manned by 34 personnel, would be positioned in the new complex. Special arrangements would be made for movement of persons with disabilities and entry of visitors would be permitted into all floors except sixth floor where the Chief Minister’s Office is planned.

Traffic restrictions

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on road stretches between Telugu Talli and Khairatabad flyovers and Mint Compound to I-Max from February 5 in view of the prestigious Formula E racing event scheduled for February 11.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A. Santi Kumari directed the officials concerned to explore alternatives to ensure that there was no interruption to officials and visitors coming to the Secretariat due to the week-long traffic restrictions. Steps should be taken to create awareness among the people on the restrictions and efforts should be made to show alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to them.