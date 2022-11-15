Govt. to make strong pitch with Centre on pending assurances

November 15, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government is gearing up to make a strong pitch for implementation of the assurances given by the Central Government including those in the AP Reorganisation Act during the meeting with the Union Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretariat Secretary (coordination) will chair the meeting to be held through video conferencing to review the pending Centre-State Coordination issues. The Union Government has accordingly asked the State Government to upload the status of pending issues on the e-Samiksha portal managed by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar set November 10 deadline for the secretaries of the secretariat departments and heads of departments (HoDs) to upload the status of the issues pertaining to their respective departments in the portal. These issues included request for sanction of full amount of ₹3,064 crore from NDRF as per the revised final memorandum submitted for taking up Drought mitigation activities and release of special assistance grant of Rs. 450 crore for the Development of Backward Districts of Telangana.

According national project status to Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, extension of MMTS Services from Ghatkesar to Raigir (Yadadri) on cost sharing basis (2/3 by Govt. of Telangana, 1/3 by Indian Railways), steel plant at Bayyaram and establishment of IIM in Telangana are other major issues listed out by the Government in the e-Samiksha portal.

The issues forward by the Central Ministries/departments included urban development in Telangana with comprehensive development of Hyderabad urban agglomeration, strengthening human resources for health sector and interpretation of the provisions of Section 75 of AP Reorganisation Act. A majority of the issues pertaining to Telangana listed in the e-Samiksha portal are old and their status had not been updated till few days ago.

Senior officials, however, said after receipt of the UO (unofficial) note, the departments concerned uploaded the current status of the issues pertaining to their respective subjects on the portal. In addition, detailed notes on the pending issues had been submitted to the Chief Secretary for reference during the video conference.