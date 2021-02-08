Govt taking measures to complete forest clearances to PMGSY roads: CS

Measures to complete forest clearances by March 15, says Chief Secretary

The State government has resolved to take necessary measures to complete forest clearances for the road works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by March 15 this year.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed this to Union Rural Development department Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha during a video-conference convened by the latter with chief secretaries of all States on forest clearances for taking up road works under PMGSY and road connectivity projects in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

The Chief Secretary informed that compensatory afforestation lands would be identified and weekly review meetings would be held with officials concerned to ensure completion of forest clearances within the stipulated time.