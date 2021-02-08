Telangana

Govt taking measures to complete forest clearances to PMGSY roads: CS

The State government has resolved to take necessary measures to complete forest clearances for the road works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by March 15 this year.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed this to Union Rural Development department Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha during a video-conference convened by the latter with chief secretaries of all States on forest clearances for taking up road works under PMGSY and road connectivity projects in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

The Chief Secretary informed that compensatory afforestation lands would be identified and weekly review meetings would be held with officials concerned to ensure completion of forest clearances within the stipulated time.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 8:38:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/govt-taking-measures-to-complete-forest-clearances-to-pmgsy-roads-cs/article33784600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY