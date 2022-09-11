Govt. plans cultural extravaganza as part of National Integration Day

Ministers, senior officials review arrangements

Ministers, senior officials review arrangements

Arrangements being made for Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to be held from September 16 to 18 were reviewed at a high-level meeting held here on Sunday.

Ministers Srinivas Goud, Srinivas Yadav and Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials reviewed the arrangements.

The Ministers stated that over one lakh people could attend the main event to be held at NTR Stadium on September 17 and elaborate arrangements were needed to be made both at the stadium as well as People’s Plaza, where a colourful rally depicting the cultural heritage of Telangana would be displayed by troupes from different parts of the State.

The cultural troupes would take out the rally from PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) to NTR Stadium. A bike rally would also be organised from all major entry points of the city to NTR Stadium with pillion-riders holding national flags.

Further, the Ministers wanted ample parking arrangements to be made near NTR stadium to ensure that the participants were not made to walk long distances to reach the venue. Drinking water had to be supplied along the entire route from People’s Plaza to NTR Stadium and regular traffic had to be diverted through alternative routes to ensure free flow to those attending the national integration day event.

They instructed the TSRTC authorities to arrange buses to bring tribal communities to the stadium. All public representatives and officials belonging to the tribal communities would also attend the event.

Additional DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, Secretary (GAD) V. Sheshadri, Secretary (Tribal Welfare) Christina Z. Chongtu, Secretary (Tourism) B. Srinivasa Raju, Transport Commissioner Jyothi Buddha Prakash, Director (I&PR) Rajamouli, Director (Culture) M. Harikrishna and others attended the meeting.