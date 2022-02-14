Govt. notifies two new urban development authorities — Mahabubnagar and Neelagiri 

UDAs to be headed by respective district collectors as chairperson

The State government has notified constitution of two new urban development authorities — Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority and Neelagiri Urban Development Authority (for Nalgonda town)..

The Mahabubnagar Urban Development Authority will include Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla and Bhootpur municipalities and 142 peripheral villages in its purview. The Neelagiri Urban Development Authority would comprise Nalgonda Municipality and 42 peripheral villages in the district.

In separate orders, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said UDAs were constituted to plan for and ensure a well integrated and well planned infrastructure development around major cities and towns so that growth of urbanization in such peri-areas could happen in a planned manner and not as a knee-jerk reaction. The task of the UDAs was to ensure comprehensive master plan of such suburban areas, including the road network, water supply, employment opportunities and growth of satellite townships.

He cited the success of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in shaping urbanization around Hyderabad as an example and said the State government had accordingly constituted several UDAs since the formation of the State. Considering the strategic location of Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda and their future scope in terms of urbanization and key role in the respective regions, the government had decided to constitute the two UDAs.

The Mahabubnagar UDA would be headed by the district collector as chairman and Mahabubnagar municipal commissioner as vice-chairman. The MLAs of Mahabubnagar and Jadcherla along with the Finance department Special Chief Secretary or his nominee, directors of Municipal Administration and Town and Country Planning would be the members of the Authority.

Likewise, the Nalgonda UDA would be headed by the district collector as its chairman and Nalgonda municipal commissioner as vice-chairman. Finance department Special Chief Secretary or his nominee, directors of Municipal Administration and Town and Country Planning, MLAs of Nalgonda and Nakrekal and MLC of Nalgonda would be the members of the Authority.