Govt. looking for accommodation for oustees

As the deadline to fill the Kondapochamma reservoir with Godavari water is fast approaching, the government has been searching for alternative accommodation for the oustees from the villages facing submergence.

Lateon Tuesday evening, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer D. Vijayender Reddy held discussions with residents of Maidyala and Bahilampur, urging them to vacate their villages.

Kaleshwaram water

They stated that they would be offered alternative accommodation till the construction of houses in Tunkibollaram was completed. Three villages and one tanda – Mamidyala, Bahilampur, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally tanda — would be submerged by the reservoir which is nearing completion.

Recently, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, at a meeting held at the Gajwel constituency headquarters, announced that Kaleswaram water would reach here by the end of January 2020. Hence, officials have stepped up the pace of construction.

Authorities handed over keys to the new houses to the oustees of Thanedarpally tanda and Thanedarpally in the second week of November.

However, construction of houses for the remaining oustees is yet to be completed.

Till now, construction of 600 houses is completed, while work on 300 is in progress, and it would take three months for their completion.

Auspicious time

“We have informed the villagers that they need to vacate the villages as early as possible. We informed them that alternative accommodation would be provided at Sangapur where double bedroom houses are ready for occupation. They can shift to the new houses at Tunkibollaram once the construction of remaining houses is completed,” Mr. Vijayender Reddy told The Hindu.

The Revenue Divisonal Officer added that many project displaced were ready to shift, but were waiting auspicious days that would come only after Sankranti in January.

However, some Bahilampur villagers reportedly refused to vacate the village stating that the government was yet to fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

They said they would shift only after the promsies werre were fulfilled.