Govt. initiates auction of lands

Steering committee headed by CS to guide the process

Following up the decision of the Cabinet at its meeting on May 30 to sell lands and houses under the control of Telangana State Housing Corporation, the State government has initiated the process by issuing a 15-point standard operating procedure (SoP) that should be followed for e-auction of lands.

A high-level steering committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been constituted for the purpose. The government had estimated revenue of ₹10,000 through sale of lands in the budget presented to the Assembly this year.

Lands which are not required for any public purpose and located in prime areas will be identified for e-auction in a transparent manner for realising competitive rates. The decision was taken in view of the land parcels that are not required for any public purpose are scattered across the State and since these are in prime areas, they are prone to encroachments and unauthorised possessions.

Therefore, it was decided to permit auction of such lands, the Chief Secretary said in the orders issued on Thursday.

According to the SOP issued for smooth conduct and timely execution of sale deeds besides securing fair market value, concerned District Collectors were directed to ensure that the lands identified are litigation-free and that their clear demarcation should be done.

All clearances should be obtained through TS-bPASS single window system and GHMC/HMDA should ensure time-bound approval for the layout as well as incorporate them in the master plan. Nodal departments should be delegated powers to approve special terms and conditions and tentative schedule for the conduct of e-auction besides fixing upset price duly considering the prevailing market rates with due diligence.

Consultants could be engaged by the nodal agency if need be to arrive at a reasonable upset price. It would be given powers to fix the upset price and issue notifications and further proceedings besides according permissions to engage MSTC as service provider for conducting e-auction.

The agency would be permitted to utilise 2% of the sale proceedings towards reimbursement of expenditure incurred for taking up minimal development of the sites, notification and publicity charges, printing of brochures, collaterals, marketing including site visits among others, the order said.