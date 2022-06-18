Govt. hospitals have better facilities: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao urged people not to go to private hospitals and take the services of government hospitals instead.

Government hospitals have better facilities, he said while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital at Bhimgal in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy was also present. Mr. Rao said that C-Sections in private hospitals were very expensive.

The government has been offering ₹12,000 to each woman giving birth at government hospitals, the Minister said, adding that institutional deliveries have increased from 30 to 60% and the government intended to take it further to 70-80%.