Telangana

Govt. gives permission to open movie theatres

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed concerns of film industry on account of COVID-19 pandemic with its leaders, the State government on Monday issued an order permitting reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity with immediate effect.

However, the managements should ensure all persons, audience, staff and vendors use masks at all times, sanitizers are available at entry and exit points, physical distancing and crowd management is followed and sanitisation of entire premises, particularly common areas, is done after every screening. The order also said show timings be staggered to ensure intervals of different shows did not occur simultaneously.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 12:20:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/govt-gives-permission-to-open-movie-theatres/article33164318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY