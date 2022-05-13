Govt. forcibly acquiring lands: Congress

Farmers from Hanvada presented before media

Telangana Congress has alleged that the TRS Government was forcibly acquiring lands from farmers at Hanvada in Mahabubnagar district for handing them to private food processing industries, violating all the rules and even misleading the High Court.

To mark their protest, an old man from the village S. Masaiah said he would file nomination for the upcoming elections to Rajya Sabha from the State. Accompanied by YouTuber Teenmaar Mallanna, Mr. Masaiah turned up at the Assembly complex on Friday to collect the nomination papers from the legislature secretariat. He said the lands acquired by government were assigned to poor.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, in a statement here, found fault with Excise and Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for forcibly taking away the lands from poor farmers belonging to SC, ST and BC sections and handing over them to rich industrialists.

“Just a day ago Telangana Government has allocated ₹ 100 crore worth of precious government land in Banjara Hills to TRS for the construction of its Hyderabad district party office. Now, it was taking away hundreds of acres of lands belonging to poor and marginal farmers using police force and misusing official machinery. Police are deployed in hundreds of numbers in the villages to terrify farmers,” he said.

Mr. Sravan presented before the media a group of farmers from Hanvada, who were threatened by police and official machinery to part with their lands. He also spoke to Mahabubnagar Collector on the occasion and urged him to take necessary steps to stop forcible acquisition of land from poor farmers

Hanvada mandal falls in Minister Srinivas Goud’s constituency and instead of protecting farmers’ interests, Mr. Goud was supporting the forcible acquisition and threatening them. “Srinivas Goud and Somesh Kumar should know that they are servants of people and not slaves of KCR. Telangana is not the private estate of Kalvakuntla family,” he said.