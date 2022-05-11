Govt. focus on real estate, not agriculture: Bandi

‘TRS leaders neglecting irrigation, agriculture to usurp land from poor farmers and sell them at a premium’

The TRS government has been “deliberately neglecting minor irrigation works and agriculture to usurp land from poor farmers so that party leaders can sell the same for a ‘premium’ later,” charged Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“If sufficient water is given, their (TRS leaders) ‘shady land deals’ cannot be done. Therefore, they ensure land become dry and fallow before going for the kill by buying the land cheap from poor farmers and later, earning crores of rupees through real estate,” he accused at Kesampet in Rangareddy district.

The BJP leader, who was on the 28th day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra second phase, questioned the delay in taking up Lakshmidevipally reservoir in the area as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said that this was because the “real estate dealings reign supreme and not the farmers’ interests”.

The BJP leader alleged that unless ‘permissions’ were given and ‘commissions’ were paid to the powers that be, not even a “gunta of land” can either be sold or purchased in the district.

“The TRS government makes tall claims of improving the infrastructure like roads but what I had come across during my walkathon is only pothole-riddled bad roads,” he added.

“People are against this government and this is what I have noticed during my walk and in my interaction with people from all walks of life. We will do justice if people give us a chance this time and elect us to power,” he said.

Villagers pour out woes

Later, when he reached Santapur village, the villagers poured out their tales of woe saying that pension, ration cards and two bedroom housing scheme, were being denied “just because we elected a BJP person as Sarpanch.” “There are no proper roads or drainage work, and not even an Anganwadi school. Looks like the government has decided to punish us as even the Deputy Sarpanch belongs to BJP,” they bemoaned.

After giving a patient ear, the Karimnagar MP immediately announced ₹5 lakh from his MP funds for setting up an Anganwadi school.